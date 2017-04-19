Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia rejects media reports on military casualties in Palmyra

Military & Defense
April 19, 14:15 UTC+3
"There have been no official data on the alleged ‘casualties in a period of fighting for Palmyra," the Russian Defense Ministry stressed
Share
1 pages in this article
© Russian Defense Ministry Press Office/TASS

Read also
Two Russian soldiers killed in Syria

MOSCOW, April 19. /TASS/. Russia’s Defense Ministry has rejected a report by the news agency Reuters on the alleged death toll among the Russian military personnel in the Syrian city of Palmyra.

"There have been no official data on the alleged ‘casualties in a period of fighting for Palmyra. No such official data have ever been published or have ever existed in nature. Therefore, the entire story by the British news agency Reuters about the allegedly undeclared death toll is a set of letters to justify its own headline," Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said.

As the ministry spokesman said, "none of the names mentioned as those found by Britons from Reuters belong to Russian servicemen."

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Companies
Russian Defense Ministry
In other media
Реклама
Photo
11
Huge state-of-the-art Arctic military base open for viewing
9
First changing of the cavalry and infantry guard of 2017 in Moscow’s Kremlin
11
Russia's Berkuts: 25 years of unique helicopter aerobatic team
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia’s cutting-edge weaponry capable of ‘blinding’ enemy's army
2
Russia rejects media reports on military casualties in Palmyra
3
US F-22 fighter jets scrambled to intercept Russian strategic bombers near Alaska
4
Citizens of 18 countries can visit Russia’s Far East without visas
5
Munitions tests for 5th generation fighter jets underway in Russia
6
Russia’s hypersonic Zircon anti-ship missile reaches eight times speed of sound
7
Russian PM sets goal to raise share of small businesses in economy to 50%
TOP STORIES
Реклама