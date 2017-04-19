Russia rejects media reports on military casualties in Palmyra

Russia’s Ilyumzhinov: Decision to run for FIDE presidency re-election next year is finalSport April 19, 14:43
MOSCOW, April 19. /TASS/. Russia’s Defense Ministry has rejected a report by the news agency Reuters on the alleged death toll among the Russian military personnel in the Syrian city of Palmyra.
"There have been no official data on the alleged ‘casualties in a period of fighting for Palmyra. No such official data have ever been published or have ever existed in nature. Therefore, the entire story by the British news agency Reuters about the allegedly undeclared death toll is a set of letters to justify its own headline," Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said.
As the ministry spokesman said, "none of the names mentioned as those found by Britons from Reuters belong to Russian servicemen."