Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russian defense ministry disclaims reports on Russian servicemen killed in Syria

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
February 05, 13:37 UTC+3
"The reports of Qatar’s Al Jazeera’s television channel about death of Russian military in Syria are another falsifying," spokesman of the Defense Ministry Major General Igor Konashenkov said
Share
1 pages in this article
© Russian Defense Ministry/TASS

MOSCOW, February 5. /TASS/. The reports of the Al Jazeera television channel about death of Russian military in Syria are false, all servicemen in the Syrian Arab Republic are well and healthy, spokesman of the Russian Defense Ministry Major General Igor Konashenkov said on Sunday.

"The reports of Qatar’s Al Jazeera’s television channel about death of Russian military in Syria are another falsifying," he said.

"All the Russian military, who are in the Syrian Arab Republic, are alive, healthy and continue carrying out assigned tasks," the general added.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Syrian conflict
Countries
Syria
In other media
Реклама
Photo
9
Funeral ceremony for Russia's ambassador to Turkey
Russia's ambassador to Turkey, Andrey Karlov
7
Diplomat says murder of Russian ambassador to Turkey a 'loss for whole country'
6
Vladimir Putin's annual State of the Nation Address
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian defense ministry disclaims reports on Russian servicemen killed in Syria
2
UN reports ‘heavy losses’ among Kiev troops, militia in Avdeyevka
3
Ukrainian military relocate heavy weapons to line of engagement - LPR
4
Ukrainian military fire on DPR 524 times - spokesman
5
Ukraine may fuel interest to it only by means of military provocations - foreign ministry
6
Russia stops agreement with Ukraine on nuclear power plant constructuion
7
Hungary may take part in Nord Stream, Turkish Stream projects
TOP STORIES
Реклама