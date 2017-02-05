Russian defense ministry disclaims reports on Russian servicemen killed in Syria

MOSCOW, February 5. /TASS/. The reports of the Al Jazeera television channel about death of Russian military in Syria are false, all servicemen in the Syrian Arab Republic are well and healthy, spokesman of the Russian Defense Ministry Major General Igor Konashenkov said on Sunday.

"The reports of Qatar’s Al Jazeera’s television channel about death of Russian military in Syria are another falsifying," he said.

"All the Russian military, who are in the Syrian Arab Republic, are alive, healthy and continue carrying out assigned tasks," the general added.