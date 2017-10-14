Russia’s Defense Ministry says US responsible for carpet-bombing in Raqqa

Russia’s lower house drafts bill retaliating US sanctionsRussian Politics & Diplomacy October 14, 22:50
MOSCOW, October 14. /TASS/. The United States conducts so-called carpet-bombing of residential areas in Syria’s Raqqa and damages water sources, Russian Defense Ministry Maj Gen Igor Konashenkov said on Saturday.
"Carpet bombing of residential areas accommodated by civilians, which the United States and [the US-led] coalition carry out, along with deliberate destruction of all natural water sources in Raqqa have brought about nothing but several thousand victims among the ‘liberated’ population and vivid examples of that military operation’s faulty planning," he said.
Konashenkov noted that the US actions are a sign of "deadlock" in the US-led coalition command and a sharp contrast to the victorious offensive of Syrian government forces near al-Mayadin.
Earlier on Saturday, the town of al-Mayadin was retaken from combatants of the Islamic State terrorist group. It had been the biggest Syrian city controlled by IS up to date.