Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia’s Defense Ministry says US responsible for carpet-bombing in Raqqa

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
October 14, 22:41 updated at: October 14, 23:43 UTC+3

Carpet bombing of residential areas accommodated by civilians "have brought about nothing but several thousand victims among the ‘liberated’ population", Russian Defense Ministry Maj said

Share
1 pages in this article
© AP Photo/Hussein Malla

MOSCOW, October 14. /TASS/. The United States conducts so-called carpet-bombing of residential areas in Syria’s Raqqa and damages water sources, Russian Defense Ministry Maj Gen Igor Konashenkov said on Saturday.

"Carpet bombing of residential areas accommodated by civilians, which the United States and [the US-led] coalition carry out, along with deliberate destruction of all natural water sources in Raqqa have brought about nothing but several thousand victims among the ‘liberated’ population and vivid examples of that military operation’s faulty planning," he said.

Konashenkov noted that the US actions are a sign of "deadlock" in the US-led coalition command and a sharp contrast to the victorious offensive of Syrian government forces near al-Mayadin.

Earlier on Saturday, the town of al-Mayadin was retaken from combatants of the Islamic State terrorist group. It had been the biggest Syrian city controlled by IS up to date.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
3
MP warns US deployment of THAAD system in South Korea jeopardizes Russia’s security
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia’s lower house drafts bill retaliating US sanctions
2
Russia’s Defense Ministry says US responsible for carpet-bombing in Raqqa
3
US may deliberately stop Russian defense officials from attending UN events — ministry
4
Putin vows adequate response to US missile shield plans
5
Russian top brass: US radars cover all possible trajectories of Russian ballistic missiles
6
US boosts its missile defenses to use nuclear arms at minimal cost - Russian Ministry
7
Putin: Advanced ballistic missile systems to beef up Russia's strategic forces
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама