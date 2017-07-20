Back to Main page
Syrian government regains control over more than 40 oil derricks in Raqqa, experts say

World
July 20, 8:06 UTC+3 HOMS

Islamic State militants have established large-scale oil production in Raqqa over the years

© AP Photo/Gregory Bull

HOMS /Syria/, July 20. /TASS/. Syria’s government has regained control over more than 40 oil-well derricks in the province of Raqqa liberated from Islamic State (a terror organization outlawed in Russia) militants, a petroleum engineer responsible for the resumption of oil production in the province told journalists on Thursday.

"Since early July, the Syrian government has regained control over more than 40 stationary oil pumping stations," Ali Ibrahim said. "After approaches to the derrick’s pumps are cleared of mines, they will be dismantled and taken to the city of Hama to be repaired. Most of oil wells will resume operation by late July."

According to the engineer, most of the derricks were blown up by retreating terrorists. Since early July, when Syrian government troops staged an offensive, militants have been squeezed from Raqqa’s oil bearing areas. Thus, Damascus has regained control over Dabsan, Daylaa, al-Ramilan, Tbisan, al-Sawra, and Wahab oil fields.

Islamic State militants, in his words, established large-scale oil production in Raqqa. Thus, more than 50 self-made oil pumps were destroyed by government troops in the al-Sawra area alone.

Syrian conflict
