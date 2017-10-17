Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Catalonia promises not to give up independence bid

World
October 17, 16:21 UTC+3 MADRID

On October 1, Catalonia held a referendum on seceding from Spain

Share
1 pages in this article
© AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti

MADRID, October 17. /TASS/. Catalan authorities have said they have no intention of giving up their plans to seek independence, Catalan Government Spokesman Jordi Turull said on Tuesday.

Read also

Russian diplomat comments on Catalonia events

Putin concerned over Catalonia crisis

90% of referendum’s participants vote for Catalonia’s independence

Recognition of Catalan independence impossible — Spanish minister

He noted that the Catalan leadership "opened the door for dialogue," while "the Spanish government closed it." "Surrendering is not part of the scenarios considered by this government [in Catalonia]," he said, adding that negotiations are a priority for the autonomy.

"We still have to decide on the format of our response [to Spanish Prime Minister Mariano] Rajoy, but we will not tell him anything new compared to Monday," Turull assured.

The Spanish premier earlier gave Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont until October 16 to answer the request whether independence had been proclaimed. In his message, the regional leader called for negotiations but failed to provide a clear explanation concerning the situation with independence.

At present, the autonomy’s leaders have until Thursday to remedy the situation. Otherwise, Madrid can apply Article 155 of the Spanish Constitution known as the ‘nuclear option’, which would inhibit Catalonia’s self-governance.

On October 1, Catalonia held a referendum on seceding from Spain. A total of 90% of the voters, or more than two million people, said "yes" to Catalonia’s independence. Madrid said the referendum was illegal and refused to recognize its results.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
Mikheil Saakashvili, former governor of the Odessa Region, leader of the New Forces Movement, attends a rally organized by his supporters outside the Ukrainian Parliament
8
Three injured in Kiev rally as police try to stop protesters from putting up tents
11
Almost 900 people hurt in Catalan independence referendum
4
Las Vegas shooting kills at least 50 — police
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Diplomat reveals foreign structures behind wave of fake ‘Russian embassy’ accounts
2
Saakashvili shows up at Kiev rally to demand Poroshenko's resignation
3
Ten Russian universities included in Times Higher Education ranking
4
Catalonia promises not to give up independence bid
5
Netanyahu vows Israel will stop Iran’s aim for military base in Syria
6
Lavrov believes Trump did not abandon intentions to improve relations with Russia
7
Russian naval destroyer passing through Suez Canal on its way to Mediterranean Sea
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама