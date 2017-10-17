Netanyahu vows Israel will stop Iran’s aim for military base in Syria

TEL-AVIV, October 17. /TASS/. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has told visiting Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu at negotiations on Tuesday that his country will prevent the emergence of a permanent Iranian military presence in Syria.

"At the talks, Iran’s attempts at establishing military bases in Syria were discussed," the Israeli prime minister’s office quoted Netanyahu as saying.

"Also, the question of the Iran nuclear deal was raised," the prime minister’s office said. "Prime Minister Netanyahu said that if the agreement on Iran’s nuclear program is not changed, Iran will acquire a nuclear arms potential in 8 to 10 years from now."