Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Netanyahu vows Israel will stop Iran’s aim for military base in Syria

World
October 17, 13:52 UTC+3 TEL-AVIV

The question of the Iran nuclear deal was raised during the Netanyahu-Shoigu talks

Share
1 pages in this article
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu

© Abir Sultan/Pool Photo via AP

TEL-AVIV, October 17. /TASS/. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has told visiting Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu at negotiations on Tuesday that his country will prevent the emergence of a permanent Iranian military presence in Syria.

"At the talks, Iran’s attempts at establishing military bases in Syria were discussed," the Israeli prime minister’s office quoted Netanyahu as saying.

"Also, the question of the Iran nuclear deal was raised," the prime minister’s office said. "Prime Minister Netanyahu said that if the agreement on Iran’s nuclear program is not changed, Iran will acquire a nuclear arms potential in 8 to 10 years from now."

Read also

Israeli Defense Forces: Russia was notified in real-time about airstrike against Syria

Israeli minister hails Russian-Israeli dialogue on Middle East as 'very efficient'

Netanyahu says every encounter with Putin benefits Israel’s security

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
11
Almost 900 people hurt in Catalan independence referendum
4
Las Vegas shooting kills at least 50 — police
12
Aftermath of powerful earthquake in Mexico
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Press review: Putin could update foreign policy and Israel hits Syria amid Shoigu’s visit
2
Netanyahu vows Israel will stop Iran’s aim for military base in Syria
3
Lavrov believes Trump did not abandon intentions to improve relations with Russia
4
Russian naval destroyer passing through Suez Canal on its way to Mediterranean Sea
5
Saakashvili shows up at Kiev rally to demand Poroshenko's resignation
6
Expert points to European Union's growing confusion over Kiev’s policy
7
Russian Navy’s aviation to get 10 upgraded antisubmarine warfare helicopters a year
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама