Netanyahu vows Israel will stop Iran’s aim for military base in Syria

Russia increases Glonass orbital grouping to 24 satellitesScience & Space October 17, 15:11
Hermitage Museum director says US decision to quit UNESCO will not affect its workSociety & Culture October 17, 15:08
Saakashvili shows up at Kiev rally to demand Poroshenko's resignationUKRAINE CRISIS October 17, 14:30
Netanyahu vows Israel will stop Iran’s aim for military base in SyriaWorld October 17, 13:52
Expert points to European Union's growing confusion over Kiev’s policyWorld October 17, 13:21
MC-21 aircraft makes first flight from Irkutsk to Zhukovsky airportBusiness & Economy October 17, 13:00
Press review: Putin could update foreign policy and Israel hits Syria amid Shoigu’s visitPress Review October 17, 13:00
Lavrov believes Trump did not abandon intentions to improve relations with RussiaRussian Politics & Diplomacy October 17, 12:27
No leaks whatsoever showing any evidence of 'Russian meddling' in US elections — LavrovRussian Politics & Diplomacy October 17, 12:11
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
TEL-AVIV, October 17. /TASS/. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has told visiting Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu at negotiations on Tuesday that his country will prevent the emergence of a permanent Iranian military presence in Syria.
"At the talks, Iran’s attempts at establishing military bases in Syria were discussed," the Israeli prime minister’s office quoted Netanyahu as saying.
"Also, the question of the Iran nuclear deal was raised," the prime minister’s office said. "Prime Minister Netanyahu said that if the agreement on Iran’s nuclear program is not changed, Iran will acquire a nuclear arms potential in 8 to 10 years from now."