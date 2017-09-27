Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Israeli minister hails Russian-Israeli dialogue on Middle East as 'very efficient'

World
September 27, 19:46 UTC+3 MOSCOW

For the past few years, the two countries have been engaged in intensive and efficient dialogue

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, September 27. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Israeli Minister of Jerusalem Affairs and Heritage Ze’ev Elkin have held talks in Moscow, focusing on the Middle East.

Read also
Vladimir Putin and Benjamin Netanyahu

Netanyahu says every encounter with Putin benefits Israel’s security

"Your briefcase has a crucial aspect related to the Middle East. First, I mean Jerusalem affairs," Lavrov said. "It would be important to continue talks on the Middle East, which regularly remain in focus of both the Russian president and Israeli prime minister, including at their recent meeting in Sochi."

In the meantime, Elkin thanked Lavrov for the meeting, which was due "to discuss rather knotty regional issues related to the Middle East."

"For the past few years, our countries have been engaged in intensive and efficient dialogue," he said. "We are far from always agreeing with each other, but dialogue remains still open and very effective for deeper understanding and correct conduct amid complicated crises in the Middle East."

"I am running the list of UN members over in my mind, but cannot find a single country, which stance will be 100% the same as the position of either Russia or Israel," Lavrov said smiling.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
12
Aftermath of powerful earthquake in Mexico
11
Violence in Myanmar: Rohingya refugee crisis
10
The 20th century's greatest human rights activists
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia should be prepared for US revenge for success in Syria, expert warns
2
Russia's top diplomat praises Spartak FC for courage in playing against Liverpool
3
Washington will not tolerate Russia’s military advantage — US military chief
4
Five field commanders behind attack on Russian military police killed in Syria
5
Global customers eyeing purchases of cutting-edge Russian military gear and apparel
6
Russian army puts up bridge in record time to deploy heavy arms, aid across Euphrates
7
UEFA opens disciplinary probe against Spartak FC after Moscow match with Liverpool
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама