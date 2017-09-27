Israeli minister hails Russian-Israeli dialogue on Middle East as 'very efficient'

MOSCOW, September 27. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Israeli Minister of Jerusalem Affairs and Heritage Ze’ev Elkin have held talks in Moscow, focusing on the Middle East.

"Your briefcase has a crucial aspect related to the Middle East. First, I mean Jerusalem affairs," Lavrov said. "It would be important to continue talks on the Middle East, which regularly remain in focus of both the Russian president and Israeli prime minister, including at their recent meeting in Sochi."

In the meantime, Elkin thanked Lavrov for the meeting, which was due "to discuss rather knotty regional issues related to the Middle East."

"For the past few years, our countries have been engaged in intensive and efficient dialogue," he said. "We are far from always agreeing with each other, but dialogue remains still open and very effective for deeper understanding and correct conduct amid complicated crises in the Middle East."

"I am running the list of UN members over in my mind, but cannot find a single country, which stance will be 100% the same as the position of either Russia or Israel," Lavrov said smiling.