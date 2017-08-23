Back to Main page
Netanyahu says every encounter with Putin benefits Israel’s security

World
August 23, 19:15 UTC+3 TEL AVIV

The head of the Israeli government also noted that Iran’s strengthening in Syria "is a threat" for Israel and "for the entire region and the world"

Vladimir Putin and Benjamin Netanyahu

Vladimir Putin and Benjamin Netanyahu

© Alexey Nikolsky/Presidential press service/TASS

TEL AVIV, August 23. /TASS/. Each meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin benefits Israel’s security, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Wednesday.

The Israeli premier made this statement after a meeting with the Russian leader in the Black Sea resort city of Sochi.

"With regard to the previous meetings with President Putin, I can say that each our talk benefited Israel’s security and Israeli interests and I believe that it benefited Russian interests as well," Netanyahu wrote on Facebook on Wednesday.

"Judging by our today’s conversation, I can say the same about this talk," he said in his Facebook post.

Netanyahu said that he "talked with President Vladimir Putin for three hours in Sochi."

"The negotiations mostly focused on Iran’s attempts to gain its foothold in Syria on the territory, which the defeated ISIL [the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant, the former name of the Islamic State terrorist grouping outlawed in Russia] is leaving," the Israeli premier said.

"The victory over the ISIL is welcomed, the arrival of Iran is not welcomed," he said.

The head of the Israeli government also noted that Iran’s strengthening in Syria "is a threat" for Israel and "for the entire region and the world."

"I explained our position on this issue to President Putin very explicitly, this is unacceptable for us," the Israeli premier said.

