Netanyahu calls strengthening Iran’s positions in Syria a threat to entire world

World
August 23, 12:52 UTC+3

According to the Israeli prime minister, "Iran is at an advanced stage of controlling and influencing Iraq and Yemen" and also controls Lebanon

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu

© Mikhail Metzel/TASS

SOCHI, August 23. /TASS/. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said at the meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday that strengthening Iran’s positions in Syria are a threat for Israel and the entire world.

"Iran makes huge efforts to cement its presence in Syria. This poses a threat to Israel, the Middle East and the whole world," Netanyahu said.

According to the Israeli premier, "Iran is at an advanced stage of controlling and influencing Iraq and Yemen," and it also controls Lebanon.

Netanyahu stressed the importance of joint efforts aimed at fighting against the Islamic State (terrorist group, outlawed in Russia).

"We cannot forget for a minute that Iran continues threatening the state of Israel, it arms terrorist organizations, encourages and initiates terror," he said.

