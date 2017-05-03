Syrian opposition stands against Iran’s participation in crisis settlement

Scientists reveal human brains differ from apes’ much more than previously believedScience & Space May 03, 16:46
ASTANA, May 3. /TASS/. Delegation of Syrian armed opposition comes out against Iran’s participation in ensuring ceasefire in Syria, according to a statement at talks in Kazakhstan’s capital Astana on Wednesday.
"Iran is an aggressor state, an enemy of the Syrian people. It is part of the problem and we do not accept any role in the present and future of Syria as a guarantor or sponsor," the statement obtained by TASS reads.
The opposition claimed that armed groups linked to Tehran were fighting on the side of the government in Syria. "Remove all sectarian terrorist militias affiliated with the regime of Wilayat al-Faqith in Iran from Syria by taking effective and strict measures to this," the document said.