Israeli Defense Forces: Russia was notified in real-time about airstrike on Syria

TEL AVIV, October 16. /TASS/. Israel notified Russia "in real time" about a strike on Syria’s troops near Damascus, a spokesperson for the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) told TASS on Monday.

"Israel notified Russia in real-time mode about an airstrike in Syria," he said.

An Israeli army spokesperson told a briefing earlier in the day that Russia had been notified in real time or immediately before the strike. The incident occurred ahead of Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu’s visit to Israel scheduled for Monday. The spokesman affirmed that the Russian minister would be informed on the matter in detail.

According to the Israeli Defense Forces, Israeli aircraft targeted an anti-aircraft battery in Syria east of Damascus after an anti-aircraft missile had been "launched from Syria towards IDF aircraft during a routine flight over Lebanon." "No hits confirmed," the IDF spokesperson said.

"The Syrian regime is responsible for the anti-aircraft fire. The IDF maintains its ability to thwart hostilities against Israeli civilians," the IDF spokesperson stressed. "Preserving the relative stability is a common interest. Israel has no intention of destabilizing the situation."