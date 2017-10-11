Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Italy rejects Catalonia’s declaration of independence — top diplomat

World
October 11, 6:26 UTC+3 ROME

"Italy views the unilateral declaration of independence and the escalation of violence as inadmissible," the Italian foreign minister said

Share
1 pages in this article

ROME, October 11. /TASS/. Italy does not recognize Catalonia’s unilaterally proclaimed independence and believes that Spain’s territorial integrity must be preserved, Italian Foreign Minister Angelino Alfano said on Tuesday evening.

Read also

Recognition of Catalan independence impossible — Spanish minister

Some 30,000 supporters gather outside parliament during Catalan leader's speech

Spanish Council of Ministers to hold emergency session on Wednesday

Catalan declaration of independence signed, but yet to come into force

"In recent weeks, we have repeatedly called on the Catalan government to engage in a constructive dialogue with Madrid in line with the principle of preserving the unity of the state and with respect to the principles of autonomy, as envisaged by the Spanish constitution," Alfano was quoted as saying by his press service.

"Italy views the unilateral declaration of independence and the escalation of violence as inadmissible," the minister added. "We believe that the Spanish government will be able to maintain law and order, with due respect paid to citizen’s rights."

Catalonia’s head Carles Puigdemont earlier announced that based on the results of the October 1 referendum on secession from Spain, the region has earned the right to become an independent republic. However, he added, the region would suspend the process of declaring independence in a bid to establish a constructive dialogue with Madrid.

According to the Catalan government, as many as 90.18% of voters supported the idea of Catalonia’s independence. In all, 2.28 million Catalans, or 43% out of 5.3 million eligible voters, took part in the referendum. The Spanish authorities however regard this referendum as illegal and refuse to recognize its results.

Puigdemont, along with other Catalan officials and lawmakers, signed an official declaration of independence on Tuesday evening. The document, however, is yet to enter force.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Czech president calls Crimea’s reunification with Russia ‘accomplished fact’
2
Russia’s ‘soldier of the future’ combat outfit gets nuclear-blast resistant watch
3
Describing Russian-Moroccan ties, Medvedev recites end line from Casablanca movie
4
Dodon asks Putin to back Chisinau’s bid for observer status in Eurasian Economic Union
5
Russian aircraft destroy IS economic infrastructure in Syria
6
Russian food exports may reach $20 billion by late 2017 — minister
7
Russia’s Almaz-Antey to modernize Iran’s aircraft navigation system
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама