Catalan leader signs declaration of independence which is yet to come into force

MADRID, October 10. /TASS/. Catalonia’s leader Carles Puigdemont and other top officials have signed a decree to proclaim the region’s independence from Spain, which is yet to come into force.
A photograph from the ceremony of the signing was posted on the Catalan government’s official Twitter page.
"We establish the Catalan Republic as an independent and sovereign, legal, democratic and social state," the document reads.
The declaration will be submitted to the parliament for a vote if talks between Barcelona and Madrid on peaceful settlement of the crisis fail.