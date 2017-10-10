Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Catalan leader signs declaration of independence which is yet to come into force

World
October 10, 23:40 UTC+3

A photograph from the ceremony of the signing was posted on the Catalan government’s official Twitter page

Share
1 pages in this article

MADRID, October 10. /TASS/. Catalonia’s leader Carles Puigdemont and other top officials have signed a decree to proclaim the region’s independence from Spain, which is yet to come into force.

A photograph from the ceremony of the signing was posted on the Catalan government’s official Twitter page.

"We establish the Catalan Republic as an independent and sovereign, legal, democratic and social state," the document reads.

The declaration will be submitted to the parliament for a vote if talks between Barcelona and Madrid on peaceful settlement of the crisis fail.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia’s ‘soldier of the future’ combat outfit gets nuclear-blast resistant watch
2
Putin to meet with Youth Festival participants in Sochi — spokesman
3
Czech president calls Crimea’s reunification with Russia ‘accomplished fact’
4
Russia-Iran friendly football match in Kazan ends with 1-1 draw
5
Vladimir Putin's take on cryptocurrencies
6
Russia, Saudi Arabia agree on S-400 systems’ supplies
7
Russia upgrades Tupolev-160M2 bomber
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама