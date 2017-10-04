Iranian president says cooperation with Russia and Turkey to promote regional stability

Russian Space Forces facilitiesMilitary & Defense October 04, 15:30
MOSCOW, October 4. /TASS/. Cooperation between Iran, Turkey and Russia will help establish stability in the region, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said after negotiations with his Turkish counterpart Tayyip Erdogan in Tehran, Sky News - Arabia TV Channel reported on Wednesday.
"Cooperation between Turkey, Iran and Russia is the main goal to achieve stability and security in the region, in the first place, in Syria," he said.