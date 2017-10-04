Back to Main page
Iranian president says cooperation with Russia and Turkey to promote regional stability

World
October 04, 15:44 UTC+3

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani held talks with his Turkish counterpart Tayyip Erdogan in Tehran

MOSCOW, October 4. /TASS/. Cooperation between Iran, Turkey and Russia will help establish stability in the region, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said after negotiations with his Turkish counterpart Tayyip Erdogan in Tehran, Sky News - Arabia TV Channel reported on Wednesday.

"Cooperation between Turkey, Iran and Russia is the main goal to achieve stability and security in the region, in the first place, in Syria," he said.

