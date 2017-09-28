Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Abe hopes to meet Putin and Xi Jinping at APEC summit

World
September 28, 13:56 UTC+3 TOKYO

Vietnam will host APEC summit on November 6-11

Share
1 pages in this article
Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe

Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe

© AP Photo/Shizuo Kambayashi

TOKYO, September 28. /TASS/. Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Thursday he hopes to hold meetings with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping during the East Asia and APEC summits in November.

Read also

Abe says Putin’s visit to Japan ushered in new era in bilateral relations

"An East Asia Summit and APEC Summit are due soon. There I hope to hold meetings with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese leader Xi Jinping," Abe said while speaking in Tokyo’s ward of Shibuya, which was telecast by the daily Manichi on its Youtube channel.

His speech was timed for the dissolution of the lower house of parliament earlier on Thursday. Abe paid special attention to the problem of North Korea and the need for a collective international response to it.

Vietnam will host APEC summit on November 6-11. The East Asia Summit and the US-ASEAN summits will be held in the Philippines on November 13-14.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Persons
Shinzo Abe Vladimir Putin
In other media
Реклама
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia should be prepared for US revenge for success in Syria, expert warns
2
Russian top brass says Idlib airstrikes foil al-Nusra’s efforts to rescue terrorists
3
Russia hails Syria’s efforts to create comfortable conditions for Kurds
4
Russian military deny reports on IS capturing two Russian servicemen in Syria
5
Russian Baltic Fleet marines practise anti-terror wargames
6
Russia’s grain harvest exceeds 120 mln tonnes
7
Moscow vows to hit back at any aggressive US move against Russian media
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама