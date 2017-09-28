Abe hopes to meet Putin and Xi Jinping at APEC summit

Russian Baltic Fleet marines practise anti-terror wargamesMilitary & Defense September 28, 18:18
TOKYO, September 28. /TASS/. Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Thursday he hopes to hold meetings with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping during the East Asia and APEC summits in November.
"An East Asia Summit and APEC Summit are due soon. There I hope to hold meetings with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese leader Xi Jinping," Abe said while speaking in Tokyo’s ward of Shibuya, which was telecast by the daily Manichi on its Youtube channel.
His speech was timed for the dissolution of the lower house of parliament earlier on Thursday. Abe paid special attention to the problem of North Korea and the need for a collective international response to it.
Vietnam will host APEC summit on November 6-11. The East Asia Summit and the US-ASEAN summits will be held in the Philippines on November 13-14.