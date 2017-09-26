Saudi King to visit Russia in early October

MOSCOW, September 26. /TASS/. King of Saudi Arabia Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud will pay a visit to Russia in early October, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov told reporters on Tuesday.

"This will be in the beginning of October, already soon," Bogdanov said, adding that the presidential administration will provide details about the particular date.

On Monday, Bogdanov told a reception on occasion of the Saudi National Day that the King’s upcoming visit to Russia will "give a strong impetus to the development of bilateral relations."

According to the diplomat, Moscow considers that a regular exchange of opinions between the two countries is a factor of stability in the region and political settlement "with ongoing uncompromising fight against terrorism in all of its manifestations.".