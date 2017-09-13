Saudi king’s visit to Russia important for Arab and Muslim world — Lebanese PM

BEIRUT, September 13. /TASS/. Saudi Arabian King Salman’s upcoming visit to Russia "will become a very important event for the Arab and Muslim world," Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri told reporters following his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Sochi on Wednesday.

"Kind Salman is sure to visit Moscow, and we expect that the visit will produce positive results for the Arab and Muslim world," Hariri said as cited by the Lebanese TV. He also pointed to the "historic nature" of relations between Russia and Saudi Arabia.

Just like his late father, former Lebanese Prime Minister Rafic Hariri, the current head of Lebanon’s government is closely connected to the Saudi royal family and carries the title of sheikh.