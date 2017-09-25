Back to Main page
Saudi King’s visit to Russia to give impetus to bilateral relations

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
September 25, 21:00 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Moscow believes that regular exchange of opinions between the two countries is a factor of stability in the region

MOSCOW, September 25. /TASS/. Moscow is confident that Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud‘s visit to Russia will give a strong impetus to the development of bilateral relations, Russian president’s envoy for the Middle East and African countries and Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov said on Monday.

"Our current relations are on the rise, with active top-level contacts," he said at a reception on the occasion of the Saudi National Day. "Coordination between the two countries’ foreign ministries is getting closer. Two weeks ago, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov visited Jeddah."

Lavrov praises Saudi Arabian policy towards Syria

According to the Russian diplomat, Moscow believes that regular exchange of opinions between the two countries is a factor of stability in the region, political settlement "with ongoing uncompromising fight against terrorism in all of its manifestations."

"Major attention is being paid to business cooperation, we plan to further develop cooperation in the agricultural sector. The intergovernmental commission, which is scheduled to meet in late October or early November in Riyadh, is called to make its contribution to it," Bogdanov noted.

"The Russia-Islamic World forum has proved its worth, it is planned to hold its session in Saudi Arabia," he said. "All these issues will be in focus of the forthcoming visit by Saudi King to Russia at the invitation of Russian President Vladimir Putin. We are confident that this historic event will give a strong impetus to the development of bilateral relations."

Saudi Ambassador to Russia Abdulrahman Al Rassi, in turn, noted that relations between his country and Russia are entering a qualitatively new level of development. "Very soon, we will witness a qualitative breakthrough in bilateral relations opening wide and comprehensive perspectives," he said.

He hailed the Russian foreign ministry’s efforts aimed at strengthening ties with Saudi Arabia. "We appreciate their efforts aimed at strengthening fruitful and mutually beneficial cooperation between our countries," he stressed.

