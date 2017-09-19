Rosatom, Riyadh discuss possibility of developing nuclear energy sector in Saudi Arabia

VIENNA, September 19. /TASS/. Russia’s Rosatom State Atomic Energy Corporation CEO Alexei Likhachev has held a meeting with representatives of Saudi Arabia on the sidelines of the 61st General Conference of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) in Vienna.

"We have discussed positions with our partners from Saudi Arabia," Likhachev told reporters. "I should say that they have a rather systemic approach towards the industry’s development. We have been holding talks with them on the entire range of issues, starting from the possible construction of a big and powerful plant also capable of desalinating water, to projects concerning floating nuclear power plants," he added.

The Rosatom CEO pointed out that during the IAEA General Conference, he had held meetings with representatives of more than ten countries, "once again analyzing the work that has already been done and drawing up joint plans for the future."