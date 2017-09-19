Back to Main page
Rosatom, India agree on construction site for new NPP of Russian design

Business & Economy
September 19, 16:19 UTC+3

Rosatom plans to start the construction of the first nuclear power plant in Bangladesh this autumn

Share
1 pages in this article
© Elena Nagornykh/TASS

VIENNA, September 19. /TASS/. Rosatom and India have agreed on a site for construction of a new nuclear power plant of Russian design, Head of Rosatom Alexey Likhachev told reporters.

"Let's wait for the official statement from the Indian side, although we have already began discussing conditions and the number of blocks at the site," Likhachev said.

Russia and India will jointly implement projects in third countries. "We started discussing possible cooperation in implementing projects in third countries. As a flagship pilot project for interaction with the Indians, we took a station in Bangladesh. Indian partners are very sympathetic to this pilot project," Likhachev said.

Rosatom plans to start the construction of the first nuclear power plant in Bangladesh this autumn, he went on. "We made sure with our colleagues from Bangladesh that we are on the same stage. This autumn we are to enter the first concrete," he said, referring to the past bilateral meetings in the framework of the general conference.

Rosatom was awarded the master agreement for construction of the nuclear power plant in Bangladesh in mid-December 2015.

In early 2017, the Russian government provided a $11.38 bln loan to the country for the construction. The nuclear power plant will be built under the Russian design 160 km away from Dhaka, the capital of Bangladesh.

Two units of the Rooppur nuclear power plant, with a capacity of 1,200 MW each, to be built with Russia’s assistance, are planned to be put into operation in 2022 and 2023.

Egypt's NPP

Rosatom plans to begin full-scale implementation of the nuclear power plant project of Russian design in Egypt in 2017, Likhachev told reporters.

"We have once again talked about the real start of the project in Egypt this year," Likhachev said. "This year Rosatom plans to start a full-scale implementation of the project for NPP construction," he added

Rosatom
Реклама