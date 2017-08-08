Back to Main page
Rosatom, Chinese investment fund establish partnership to build NPPs in third countries

Business & Economy
August 08, 18:58 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The sides agreed to work out a clear mechanism of the use of investments

MOSCOW, August 8. /TASS/. Rusatom Overseas, a subsidiary of Russia’s state nuclear corporation Rosatom, and the Russian-Chinese Invetsment Fund of Regional Development on Tuesday signed a memorandum of partnership in the construction of Russian-designed nuclear power plants in third countries.

The document is geared to "work out and ensure financial support to various joint areas of activities in the nuclear sector," according to documents to the memorandum.

Thus, the memorandum envisaged partnership in the construction of Russian-designed nuclear plants in third countries, as well as in the production and processing of mineral raw materials for Russia’s nuclear industry and in other innovation developments.

The sides agreed to work out a clear mechanism of the use of investments.

The Russian-Chinese Investment Fund of Regional Development was set up in 2017 to make direct investment in promising Russian companies jointly with global investors. The managing company is registered in Moscow.

Countries
China
