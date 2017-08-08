Rosatom, Chinese investment fund establish partnership to build NPPs in third countries

Abkhazian leader highlights substantial financial assistance from RussiaBusiness & Economy August 08, 20:10
Regular railway service bypassing Ukraine may start this yearBusiness & Economy August 08, 18:45
First Deputy PM Shuvalov not on list of witnesses in case former economy minister — sourceRussian Politics & Diplomacy August 08, 18:22
Putin vows to protect Abkhazia’s security and independenceRussian Politics & Diplomacy August 08, 17:40
Latvian government backs ban on Russian language as optional for school examsSociety & Culture August 08, 17:34
Russia’s Vice-Admiral Kulakov large anti-submarine destroyer ship enters Bay of BiscayMilitary & Defense August 08, 16:41
Court to summon Rosneft CEO as witness for prosecution in case of former economy ministerBusiness & Economy August 08, 16:31
Russian hurdles runner Shubenkov upbeat about his chances at 2020 OlympicsSport August 08, 15:55
Court refuses to drop criminal charges in case of ex-Economy Minister UlyukayevBusiness & Economy August 08, 15:44
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, August 8. /TASS/. Rusatom Overseas, a subsidiary of Russia’s state nuclear corporation Rosatom, and the Russian-Chinese Invetsment Fund of Regional Development on Tuesday signed a memorandum of partnership in the construction of Russian-designed nuclear power plants in third countries.
The document is geared to "work out and ensure financial support to various joint areas of activities in the nuclear sector," according to documents to the memorandum.
Thus, the memorandum envisaged partnership in the construction of Russian-designed nuclear plants in third countries, as well as in the production and processing of mineral raw materials for Russia’s nuclear industry and in other innovation developments.
The sides agreed to work out a clear mechanism of the use of investments.
The Russian-Chinese Investment Fund of Regional Development was set up in 2017 to make direct investment in promising Russian companies jointly with global investors. The managing company is registered in Moscow.