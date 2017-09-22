Back to Main page
China calls on all parties to abandon provocations and pass on to talks on Korea problem

World
September 22, 13:14 UTC+3 BEIJING

Earlier on Friday, North Korea’s top diplomat stated that Pyongyang might consider the possibility of a new hydrogen bomb test in response to the US aggressive policy

Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Lu Kang

Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Lu Kang

© AP Photo

BEIJING, September 22. /TASS/. China has called on all corresponding parties to give up mutual provocations and renew talks in order to stabilize the Korean Peninsula nuclear issue as soon as possible, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Lu Kang said at Friday’s briefing, commenting on the statement made by North Korean Foreign Minister Ri Yong Ho that Pyongyang might consider the possibility of carrying out a new hydrogen bomb test.

Trump vows to 'totally destroy North Korea' if threatened

"All parties should exercise restraint instead of provoking each other," the Chinese diplomat said. "China argues against execution of the North Korean nuclear and missile programs. We also oppose nuclear tests carried out by North Korea. This is an open position and, I believe, North Korea is well aware of it," he stressed.

"The current situation on the Korean Peninsula remains complicated, and we hope that the corresponding parties will manage to effectively address this problem and protect peace and stability in the region," Lu Kang pointed out. "Now we have to strictly comply with the requirements set out in the UN Security Council’s resolution and seek ways to solve this problem through a dialogue," the Chinese Foreign Ministry’s spokesperson concluded.

Earlier on Friday, North Korea’s Foreign Minister Ri Yong Ho stated that Pyongyang might consider the possibility of a new hydrogen bomb test in response to the US aggressive policy.

US President Donald Trump

Trump tells Abe US ready to use nuclear weapons against North Korea if necessary

That said, the issue concerns the possibility to carry out a massive hydrogen bomb explosion in the Pacific Ocean, he added.

The current situation on the Korean Peninsula remains rather tense due to active development of a nuclear missile program by Pyongyang.

In July, North Korea carried out two ballistic missile tests. On August 29 and September 15, it launched two more missiles that flew over Japan and on September 3 it declared it had successfully tested a hydrogen bomb that could be loaded on to a long-range missile.

Situation on the Korean Peninsula
