China calls on all parties to abandon provocations and pass on to talks on Korea problem

Kremlin spokesman declines to comment on Tillerson’s criticism of RussiaRussian Politics & Diplomacy September 22, 14:01
First serial-produced nuclear-powered icebreaker Sibir floated out in St. PetersburgMilitary & Defense September 22, 13:51
Russian submarine hits terrorist targets in SyriaMilitary & Defense September 22, 13:41
Russia never placed political ads on Facebook — KremlinRussian Politics & Diplomacy September 22, 13:24
China calls on all parties to abandon provocations and pass on to talks on Korea problemWorld September 22, 13:14
Russia expects South Korea to ensure security at Winter Olympics — KremlinSport September 22, 13:13
Kremlin spokesman says no plans to deploy UN mission to Russian-Ukrainian borderRussian Politics & Diplomacy September 22, 13:04
Putin assesses Zapad-2017 military drillsMilitary & Defense September 22, 13:00
Press review: What Putin said behind closed doors and US changes tone on SyriaPress Review September 22, 13:00
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
BEIJING, September 22. /TASS/. China has called on all corresponding parties to give up mutual provocations and renew talks in order to stabilize the Korean Peninsula nuclear issue as soon as possible, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Lu Kang said at Friday’s briefing, commenting on the statement made by North Korean Foreign Minister Ri Yong Ho that Pyongyang might consider the possibility of carrying out a new hydrogen bomb test.
"All parties should exercise restraint instead of provoking each other," the Chinese diplomat said. "China argues against execution of the North Korean nuclear and missile programs. We also oppose nuclear tests carried out by North Korea. This is an open position and, I believe, North Korea is well aware of it," he stressed.
"The current situation on the Korean Peninsula remains complicated, and we hope that the corresponding parties will manage to effectively address this problem and protect peace and stability in the region," Lu Kang pointed out. "Now we have to strictly comply with the requirements set out in the UN Security Council’s resolution and seek ways to solve this problem through a dialogue," the Chinese Foreign Ministry’s spokesperson concluded.
Earlier on Friday, North Korea’s Foreign Minister Ri Yong Ho stated that Pyongyang might consider the possibility of a new hydrogen bomb test in response to the US aggressive policy.
That said, the issue concerns the possibility to carry out a massive hydrogen bomb explosion in the Pacific Ocean, he added.
The current situation on the Korean Peninsula remains rather tense due to active development of a nuclear missile program by Pyongyang.
In July, North Korea carried out two ballistic missile tests. On August 29 and September 15, it launched two more missiles that flew over Japan and on September 3 it declared it had successfully tested a hydrogen bomb that could be loaded on to a long-range missile.