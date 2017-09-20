Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Belarussian military at Zapad-2017 exercise achieves goals set — Lukashenko

World
September 20, 13:29 UTC+3 BORISOVSKY PROVING GROUND

The Belarussian-Russian military exercise is being held on September 14-20 at six proving grounds and three sites in Belarus and three proving grounds in Russia

Share
1 pages in this article
Belarussian President Aleksandr Lukashenko

Belarussian President Aleksandr Lukashenko

© EPA-EFE/LESZEK SZYMANSKI

BORISOVSKY PROVING GROUND, Belarus, September 20. /TASS/. The Belarussian and Russian military units that took part in the Zapad-2017 exercise have coped with their objectives and defense tasks, Belarussian President Aleksandr Lukashenko said during a review of troops at the Borisovsky proving ground on Wednesday.

"The exercise was held in accordance with the approved scenario, the goals set have been achieved and the issues of training addressed with good quality," he said. "The tasks of arranging for joint defense in the context of modern challenges and threats to security were resolved at the proper level."

Lukashenko said that he had agreed with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in advance they would be monitoring progress in the exercise separately.

Read also

Zapad-2017 exercise puts Russian army’s "nervous system" to test

Western Military District refutes rumors of journalists hit at Zapad-2017 exercise

Putin visits Zapad-2017 to see military eliminate simulated terrorist infiltrators

Observers from 60 states invited to main stage of Zapad-2017 military drill

New types of weapons and hardware tested during Zapad-2017 drills

"We agreed that the main phase of the exercise will be here, in Belarus," Lukashenko said. "Large-scale drills are being held in the Leningrad Region. The Russian president will keep things under control in the north, and I’m doing the same here, in the center."

Earlier, some media said Lukasheko was to visit the Zapad-2017 exercise in Russia. Belarussian presidential spokeswoman Natalya Eismont later dismissed the rumors, adding the original plan was Lukashenko would monitor the exercise in Belarus.

The Belarussian-Russian military exercise Zapad-2017 is being held on September 14-20 at six proving grounds and three sites in Belarus and three proving grounds in Russia.

Gallery
16 photo

Zapad-2017: Large-scale Russia-Belarus military exercises

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Persons
Alexander Lukashenko
Countries
Belarus
In other media
Реклама
Photo
11
Violence in Myanmar: Rohingya refugee crisis
10
The 20th century's greatest human rights activists
7
State of emergency declared in Russia’s Rostov-on-Don due to fire
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Defense Ministry test-launches RS-24 missile towards Kura proving ground
2
Russia has no doubt that US can do something destructive to North Korea — Lavrov
3
Belarusian president comments on military cooperation with Russia
4
Kremlin brands actor Morgan Freeman ‘victim of emotionally-charged, self-exalted status’
5
Zapad-2017 exercise puts Russian army’s "nervous system" to test
6
No Russian president will let Crimea secede from Russia in future — ex-German chancellor
7
Russian top brass calls on US to not hamper Damascus’ fight against terrorism
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама