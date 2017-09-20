Belarussian military at Zapad-2017 exercise achieves goals set — Lukashenko

No Russian president will let Crimea secede from Russia in future — ex-German chancellorWorld September 20, 15:06
BORISOVSKY PROVING GROUND, Belarus, September 20. /TASS/. The Belarussian and Russian military units that took part in the Zapad-2017 exercise have coped with their objectives and defense tasks, Belarussian President Aleksandr Lukashenko said during a review of troops at the Borisovsky proving ground on Wednesday.
"The exercise was held in accordance with the approved scenario, the goals set have been achieved and the issues of training addressed with good quality," he said. "The tasks of arranging for joint defense in the context of modern challenges and threats to security were resolved at the proper level."
Lukashenko said that he had agreed with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in advance they would be monitoring progress in the exercise separately.
"We agreed that the main phase of the exercise will be here, in Belarus," Lukashenko said. "Large-scale drills are being held in the Leningrad Region. The Russian president will keep things under control in the north, and I’m doing the same here, in the center."
Earlier, some media said Lukasheko was to visit the Zapad-2017 exercise in Russia. Belarussian presidential spokeswoman Natalya Eismont later dismissed the rumors, adding the original plan was Lukashenko would monitor the exercise in Belarus.
The Belarussian-Russian military exercise Zapad-2017 is being held on September 14-20 at six proving grounds and three sites in Belarus and three proving grounds in Russia.