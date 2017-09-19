Back to Main page
Zapad-2017: Large-scale Russia-Belarus military exercises

Military & Defense
September 19, 16:31 UTC+3

The strategic exercise Zapad-2017 is the last phase of joint training by the armed forces of the Union State of Russia and Belarus

The main stage of Zapad-2017 military exercises, at Luzhsky range near St. Petersburg
© Anton Novoderezhkin/TASS
Zapad-2017 is the last phase of joint training by the armed forces of the Union State of Russia and Belarus
© Ramil Nasibulin/BelTA/TASS
Servicemen of a Russian Baltic Fleet unit takes part in Zapad military exercises, at Pravdinsky range
© Vitaly Nevar/TASS
The drill involves almost 12,700 servicemen, about 70 planes and helicopters and up to 680 equipment units, including about 250 tanks, almost 200 weapons, multiple launch rocket systems and mortars, as well as 10 ships
© Mikhail Metzel/TASS
Observers and military attaches from more than 60 states were invited to one of the central episodes of the Zapad-2017 military drills
© Mikhail Metzel/TASS
Under the scenario of the exercise small groups of militants had infiltrated into Russia’s territory, merged into several large units and seized a large number of light aircraft and drones
© Anton Novoderezhkin/TASS
Russia's air defense artillery systems Pantsir-S1, air defense missiles Strela-1 and other counter-weapons were used
© Anton Novoderezhkin/TASS
On the ground, the enemy was attacked with support provided by artillery and armored vehicles, including T-90 tanks, the newest tank support vehicles Terminator, front-line bombers Sukhoi-24, fighter-bombers Sukhoi-34 and also Mi-24, Mi-28 and Ka-52 helicopters
© Anton Novoderezhkin/TASS
Servicemen take part in Zapad-2017 military exercises, at Borisovsky range
© Ramil Nasibulin/BelTA/TASS
The main stage of Zapad-2017, joint Russian and Belarusian military exercises, at Luzhsky range
© Mikhail Metzel/TASS
A helicopter insertion at Borisovsky range
© Ramil Nasibulin/BelTA/TASS
Iskander-K missile launched during a military exercise
© AP Photo/ Russian Defense Ministry Press Service
Armoured hardware takes part in Zapad-2017 military exercise
© Anton Novoderezhkin/TASS
Belarus' Mil Mi-8 helicopters
© Ramil Nasibulin/BelTA/TASS
Belarus' Yakovlev Yak-130 aircraft
© Ramil Nasibulin/BelTA/TASS
The concerted attack against the hypothetical terrorists on the ground was accompanied by an air assault. The intruder forces were sealed off and eliminated
© Anton Novoderezhkin/TASS
+
The drill involves almost 12,700 servicemen, about 70 planes and helicopters and up to 680 equipment units, including about 250 tanks, almost 200 weapons, multiple launch rocket systems and mortars, as well as 10 ships. 

Under the scenario of the exercise small groups of militants had infiltrated into Russia’s territory across the border to have merged into several large units each having a strength of up to 500 men for staging terrorist attacks and acts of sabotage. They seized a large number of light aircraft and drones at airfields near the border. For this reason air defense artillery systems Pantsir-S1, air defense missiles Strela-1 and other counter-weapons had to be used. On the ground, the enemy was attacked with support provided by artillery and armored vehicles, including T-90 tanks, the newest tank support vehicles Terminator, front-line bombers Sukhoi-24, fighter-bombers Sukhoi-34 and also Mi-24, Mi-28 and Ka-52 helicopters.

The concerted attack against the hypothetical terrorists on the ground was accompanied by an air assault. The intruder forces were sealed off and eliminated.

The strategic exercise Zapad-2017 is the last phase of joint training by the armed forces of the Union State of Russia and Belarus this year.

