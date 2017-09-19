Zapad-2017: Large-scale Russia-Belarus military exercises

Frankfurt auto show 2017: the best cars and concepts

Frankfurt auto show 2017: the best cars and concepts September 13, 15:24

This week in photos: Mexico quake, Moscow's futuristic park and fashion in New York

This week in photos: Mexico quake, Moscow's futuristic park and fashion in New York September 15, 15:00

Russia and China gear up for naval drills

Russia and China gear up for naval drills September 18, 14:48

The concerted attack against the hypothetical terrorists on the ground was accompanied by an air assault. The intruder forces were sealed off and eliminated © Anton Novoderezhkin/TASS

The main stage of Zapad-2017, joint Russian and Belarusian military exercises, at Luzhsky range © Mikhail Metzel/TASS

Servicemen take part in Zapad-2017 military exercises, at Borisovsky range © Ramil Nasibulin/BelTA/TASS

On the ground, the enemy was attacked with support provided by artillery and armored vehicles, including T-90 tanks, the newest tank support vehicles Terminator, front-line bombers Sukhoi-24, fighter-bombers Sukhoi-34 and also Mi-24, Mi-28 and Ka-52 helicopters © Anton Novoderezhkin/TASS

Russia's air defense artillery systems Pantsir-S1, air defense missiles Strela-1 and other counter-weapons were used © Anton Novoderezhkin/TASS

Under the scenario of the exercise small groups of militants had infiltrated into Russia’s territory, merged into several large units and seized a large number of light aircraft and drones © Anton Novoderezhkin/TASS

Observers and military attaches from more than 60 states were invited to one of the central episodes of the Zapad-2017 military drills © Mikhail Metzel/TASS

The drill involves almost 12,700 servicemen, about 70 planes and helicopters and up to 680 equipment units, including about 250 tanks, almost 200 weapons, multiple launch rocket systems and mortars, as well as 10 ships © Mikhail Metzel/TASS

Servicemen of a Russian Baltic Fleet unit takes part in Zapad military exercises, at Pravdinsky range © Vitaly Nevar/TASS

Zapad-2017 is the last phase of joint training by the armed forces of the Union State of Russia and Belarus © Ramil Nasibulin/BelTA/TASS

The main stage of Zapad-2017 military exercises, at Luzhsky range near St. Petersburg © Anton Novoderezhkin/TASS

The main stage of Zapad-2017 military exercises, at Luzhsky range near St. Petersburg

© Anton Novoderezhkin/TASS

Zapad-2017 is the last phase of joint training by the armed forces of the Union State of Russia and Belarus

© Ramil Nasibulin/BelTA/TASS

Servicemen of a Russian Baltic Fleet unit takes part in Zapad military exercises, at Pravdinsky range

© Vitaly Nevar/TASS

The drill involves almost 12,700 servicemen, about 70 planes and helicopters and up to 680 equipment units, including about 250 tanks, almost 200 weapons, multiple launch rocket systems and mortars, as well as 10 ships

© Mikhail Metzel/TASS

Observers and military attaches from more than 60 states were invited to one of the central episodes of the Zapad-2017 military drills

© Mikhail Metzel/TASS

Under the scenario of the exercise small groups of militants had infiltrated into Russia’s territory, merged into several large units and seized a large number of light aircraft and drones

© Anton Novoderezhkin/TASS

Russia's air defense artillery systems Pantsir-S1, air defense missiles Strela-1 and other counter-weapons were used

© Anton Novoderezhkin/TASS

On the ground, the enemy was attacked with support provided by artillery and armored vehicles, including T-90 tanks, the newest tank support vehicles Terminator, front-line bombers Sukhoi-24, fighter-bombers Sukhoi-34 and also Mi-24, Mi-28 and Ka-52 helicopters

© Anton Novoderezhkin/TASS

Servicemen take part in Zapad-2017 military exercises, at Borisovsky range

© Ramil Nasibulin/BelTA/TASS

The main stage of Zapad-2017, joint Russian and Belarusian military exercises, at Luzhsky range

© Mikhail Metzel/TASS

A helicopter insertion at Borisovsky range

© Ramil Nasibulin/BelTA/TASS

Iskander-K missile launched during a military exercise

© AP Photo/ Russian Defense Ministry Press Service

Armoured hardware takes part in Zapad-2017 military exercise

© Anton Novoderezhkin/TASS

Belarus' Mil Mi-8 helicopters

© Ramil Nasibulin/BelTA/TASS

Belarus' Yakovlev Yak-130 aircraft

© Ramil Nasibulin/BelTA/TASS