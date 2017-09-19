Back to Main page
Western Military District refutes rumors of journalists hit at Zapad-2017 exercise

Military & Defense
September 19, 13:05 UTC+3

Earlier, some media claimed that a Ka-52 helicopter accidentally fired missiles at spectators near the Luzhsky proving ground

Zapad-2017 military drills

Zapad-2017 military drills

© Anton Novoderezhkin/TASS

ST. PETERSBURG, September 19. /TASS/. Rumors of a fire attack on a group of journalists that allegedly happened at the Zapad-2017 exercise has been dismissed by the Western Military District as a falsehood and provocation.

Earlier, some media claimed that a Ka-52 helicopter accidentally fired missiles at spectators near the Luzhsky proving ground near St. Petersburg.

"There were no incidents involving army aviation during an episode of the strategic exercise Zapad-2017 on September 18. Hundreds of Russian and foreign mass media, as well as military attaches from more than 50 countries were watching the exercise. All rumors in the social networks about salvoes fired on a crowd of journalists and heavy casualties are either a deliberate provocation or just somebody’s foolish act," the Western Military District said.

The Western Military District also said that the video uploaded to social networks showed a different incident, which occurred when helicopter crews were practicing attacks on ground targets.

"The homing system of one of the helicopters locked on a wrong target by mistake. An unguided missile hit a truck. There was no one in side," the Western Military District said.

