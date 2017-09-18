Observers from 60 states invited to main stage of Zapad-2017 military drill

Russian planes attack simulated enemy forces at Zapad-2017 exerciseMilitary & Defense September 18, 18:28
LUZHSKY RANGE /Leningrad Region/, September 18. /TASS/. Observers and military attaches from more than 60 states have been invited to one of the central episodes of the Zapad-2017 military drill that is being carried in the Leningrad Region, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.
"The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation has provided possibility for foreign military diplomats to observe military operations during the main stage of the Zapad-2017 joint strategic exercises. More than 90 observers and military attaches from over 60 states have been invited to the Luzhsky Range," the ministry reported.
The Russian Defense Ministry reiterated that the Zapad-2017 joint strategic exercises are the final stage in joint preparation of the Russian and Belarusian armed forces.
The drill involves almost 12,700 servicemen, about 70 planes and helicopters and up to 680 equipment units, including about 250 tanks, almost 200 weapons, multiple launch rocket systems and mortars, as well as 10 ships.