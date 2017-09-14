Back to Main page
Kremlin slams hype over Zapad-2017 military drills as provocative

September 14, 16:42 UTC+3

The drills are held in strict compliance with international law and all the relevant rules, the Kremlin spokesman said

MOSCOW, September 14. /TASS/. The wave of hype over the Zapad-2017 (or West-2017) Russian-Belarusian military drills, which kicked off on Thursday, is a provocation, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

