About 2,500 servicemen take part in joint Belarusian-Russian military drills

Military & Defense
August 21, 20:28 UTC+3 MINSK

About 500 special equipment units and vehicles are involved in the drills

MINSK, August 21./TASS/. Joint drills for Belarusian and Russian logistics support units have kicked off at the Borisov Range and in areas in the Minsk, Vitebsk and Mogilev Regions, the Belarusian Defense Ministry reported on Monday.

Read also

Russia, Belarus to hold joint military drills in September

"A total of 2,500 servicemen and about 500 special equipment units and vehicles are involved in the drills," the report says.

The military exercises aim to prepare military authorities and logistics and technical support units for joint exercises "West-2017," as well as hammer out field training and support effective cooperation in joint activities.

The exercises will iron out the issues of technical protection of facilities located on military highways, organization of airfield-engineering aviation support for landing on a road section with further takeoff, along with equipment of areas for loading vehicles up with ammunition. The drill participants will also work out evacuation, repair and restoration of broken equipment and set up a field main pipeline and filling areas.

Belarus
