NATO slams observation format of Russia-Belarus military drills

Outgoing US ambassador Tefft reveals ups and downs as top envoy to MoscowWorld August 23, 15:55
Russian rotocraft maker starts assembling military version of Mi-38 helicopterMilitary & Defense August 23, 14:53
NATO slams observation format of Russia-Belarus military drillsMilitary & Defense August 23, 14:31
Moscow has no doubts US will try to meddle in Russia’s presidential electionRussian Politics & Diplomacy August 23, 13:54
Diplomat points to Russia’s balanced response to US hostile actionsRussian Politics & Diplomacy August 23, 13:48
Russia, US reach considerable progress in bilateral dialogue on Syria — diplomatRussian Politics & Diplomacy August 23, 13:27
Indonesia may buy Russia’s advanced Su-35 fighter jetsMilitary & Defense August 23, 13:24
Russia closely monitors deployment of US missile defenses in JapanRussian Politics & Diplomacy August 23, 13:18
Russia to decide on conceptual design of future soldier’s combat gear by year-endMilitary & Defense August 23, 13:09
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
BRUSSELS, August 23. /TASS/. The North-Atlantic Alliance has confirmed receiving an invitation for its experts to monitor the West-2017 Russia-Belarus military drills, but voiced discontent over the format of observation.
"Belarus has invited military liaison missions to attend distinguished visitors' days [during the exercises] on its territory. NATO will send two experts to attend," a NATO official said on Wednesday.
"However, this is not the same as observation as set out in the Vienna Document [on Confidence and Security-Building Measures]. We regret that neither Russia nor Belarus has applied the Vienna Document transparency measures to West-2017, in line with the rules agreed by all OSCE states," he said.
According to the alliance, the Vienna Document transparency measures envisage "briefings on the scenario and progress, opportunities to talk to individual soldiers about the exercise, and overflights of the exercise."
"Russia and Belarus are instead choosing a selective approach that falls short. Such avoidance of mandatory transparency raises questions," the official said.
The West-2017 military drills, scheduled to take place at six training ranges in Russia and Belarus on September 14-20, will involve around 13,000 troops (with around 10,200 of them deployed to Belarus) and nearly 680 pieces of military hardware.