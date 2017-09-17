Back to Main page
Putin on Monday to inspect Zapad-2017 exercise

Military & Defense
September 17, 15:25 UTC+3

A large-scale exercise Zapad-2017 began in Russia and Belarus on Thursday

MOSCOW, September 17. /TASS/. Russia’s President Vladimir Putin on Monday, September 18, will inspect the Zapad-2017 joint strategic exercise in the Leningrad region, the Kremlin’s press service said on Sunday.

"The supreme commander-in-chief will inspect actions of the Armed Forces of the Union State of Russia and Belarus at the main stage of the joint strategic exercise Zapad-2017 on the Luzhsky range," the statement reads.

Zapad-2017 exercise

A large-scale exercise Zapad-2017 began in Russia and Belarus on Thursday at three proving grounds in Russia and six in Belarus with 12,700 troops (7,200 Belarussian and 5,500 Russian ones taking part). Also involved in the exercise are about 70 planes and helicopters, 680 ground vehicles, including about 250 tanks, 200 artillery pieces, multiple rocket launchers and mortars and ten ships.

The main purpose of the exercise is to improve the compatibility of command and control centers, test new documentation and let commanders of all levels practice planning and control of operations on the basis of experience gained in the latest military conflicts.

The exercise will last till September 20.

