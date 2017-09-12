Ambassador says UN resolution is 'a challenge' for North Korea

MOSCOW, September 12./TASS/. Pyongyang sees Resolution 2375 of the UN Security Council as a challenge for the DPRK, the document violates the country’s sovereignty, North Korean Ambassador to Russia Kim Hyong Jun told a news conference in Moscow on Tuesday.

"The US has published Resolution 2375 of the UN Security Council, coming down on our hydrogen bomb test, and is trying to bring to a full halt our economic development," the ambassador said. "The current resolution - a product of vilest attempts to isolate - strongly violates our sovereignty and is a challenge for our state," the senior diplomat added.