Ambassador says UN resolution is 'a challenge' for North Korea

Diplomat sees no out-of-court settlements to return Russian diplomatic property in USRussian Politics & Diplomacy September 12, 17:52
Lavrov and Tillerson to meet at UN General Assembly sessionRussian Politics & Diplomacy September 12, 17:46
Ambassador says UN resolution is 'a challenge' for North KoreaWorld September 12, 17:45
Ticket sales for 2018 FIFA World Cup start on September 14Sport September 12, 17:40
Russia’s two top cinema chains cancel controversial tsar movie amid safety concernsSociety & Culture September 12, 17:39
Top Russian and Chinese officials launch joint cartoon projectSociety & Culture September 12, 17:18
Russian ship Kruzenshtern to dock at German port instead of Finland’s MariehamnMilitary & Defense September 12, 17:11
Russia expects over 1.5 million Chinese tourists in 2017Business & Economy September 12, 16:40
Lebanon plans to establish military cooperation with RussiaMilitary & Defense September 12, 16:38
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, September 12./TASS/. Pyongyang sees Resolution 2375 of the UN Security Council as a challenge for the DPRK, the document violates the country’s sovereignty, North Korean Ambassador to Russia Kim Hyong Jun told a news conference in Moscow on Tuesday.
"The US has published Resolution 2375 of the UN Security Council, coming down on our hydrogen bomb test, and is trying to bring to a full halt our economic development," the ambassador said. "The current resolution - a product of vilest attempts to isolate - strongly violates our sovereignty and is a challenge for our state," the senior diplomat added.