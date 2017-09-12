Back to Main page
Ambassador says UN resolution is 'a challenge' for North Korea

September 12, 17:45 UTC+3

Pyongyang believes the document violates the country’s sovereignty

MOSCOW, September 12./TASS/. Pyongyang sees Resolution 2375 of the UN Security Council as a challenge for the DPRK, the document violates the country’s sovereignty, North Korean Ambassador to Russia Kim Hyong Jun told a news conference in Moscow on Tuesday.

"The US has published Resolution 2375 of the UN Security Council, coming down on our hydrogen bomb test, and is trying to bring to a full halt our economic development," the ambassador said. "The current resolution - a product of vilest attempts to isolate - strongly violates our sovereignty and is a challenge for our state," the senior diplomat added.

Read also

All key Russian demands for UN resolution on North Korea taken into account — diplomat

Kremlin: Russia guided by its own interests when approving UN resolution on North Korea

UNSC unanimously adopts resolution tightening sanctions on North Korea

Moscow disappointed with North Korea’s disregard for UN SC resolutions — Foreign Ministry

Topics
Situation on the Korean Peninsula
