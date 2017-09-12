All key Russian demands for UN resolution on North Korea taken into account — diplomat

MOSCOW, September 12. /TASS/. All Russia’s basic requirements to the UN Security Council draft resolution on North Korea proposed by the US have been taken into account, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Tuesday.

"Within a short period of time of work on the resolution, which was conceived by its co-authors as a tool of stifling North Korean citizens, the parties have been able to remove totally unacceptable provisions," the diplomat noted. "All Russia’s key demands for the resolution have been taken into account in the text, the co-authors have not crossed our red lines."