Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

All key Russian demands for UN resolution on North Korea taken into account — diplomat

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
September 12, 15:50 UTC+3
Share
1 pages in this article

Read also

Kremlin: Russia guided by its own interests when approving UN resolution on North Korea

MOSCOW, September 12. /TASS/. All Russia’s basic requirements to the UN Security Council draft resolution on North Korea proposed by the US have been taken into account, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Tuesday.

"Within a short period of time of work on the resolution, which was conceived by its co-authors as a tool of stifling North Korean citizens, the parties have been able to remove totally unacceptable provisions," the diplomat noted. "All Russia’s key demands for the resolution have been taken into account in the text, the co-authors have not crossed our red lines."

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Persons
Maria Zakharova
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
3
MP warns US deployment of THAAD system in South Korea jeopardizes Russia’s security
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian planes hit 180 terrorist targets near Syria's Akerbat over past day
2
Russia to supply nearly 50 MiG-29 fighter jets to Egypt
3
Syrian army completing defeat of IS in northern, southern Deir ez-Zor— Defense Ministry
4
Jehovah's Witnesses appeal Russian decision on declaring them extremist organization
5
Moscow says Kiev’s new education law violates rights of Russian-speaking citizens
6
Questioning of ex-journalist by FBI sparks concern in Kremlin
7
Turkey pays deposit to Russia on purchase of S-400 missile systems
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама