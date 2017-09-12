Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Kremlin: Russia guided by its own interests when approving UN resolution on North Korea

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
September 12, 13:28 UTC+3

On September 11, the UN Security Council unanimously adopted the resolution toughening sanctions against North Korea

Share
1 pages in this article
© AP Photo/Jason DeCrow

MOSCOW, September 12. /TASS/. Russia was guided by interests of its own when approving the UN Security Council’s resolution on North Korea. Besides, Moscow, Beijing, Tokyo and Seoul have a similar position on the North Korea nuclear problem, Kremlin Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

Read also

UNSC unanimously adopts resolution tightening sanctions on North Korea

South Korean top diplomat vows to respond to Pyongyang's provocations

Moscow disappointed with North Korea’s disregard for UN SC resolutions — Foreign Ministry

Russia and China agree sanctions against North Korea useless

"The position taken by the Russian side when approving this resolution [on North Korea] was mostly caused by the interests of the Russian Federation and the fact that the Russian Federation is in the region where the events are taking place, where we see the most serious escalation of tensions prompted by Pyongyang’s provocative actions," the Kremlin spokesman said.

He reiterated that last week Russian President Vladimir Putin had contacts with the leaders of China, Japan and South Korea. "These contacts helped compare the regional countries’ positions and reveal rather vast areas where our points of view almost coincide regarding the impossibility to settle the situation by methods of force, the necessity to continue our hard-line course for denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula and the inadmissibility of North Korea becoming a nuclear country," Peskov stressed.

On Monday, the UN Security Council unanimously adopted the resolution toughening sanctions against North Korea in response to new nuclear tests that North Korea carried out in early September.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Foreign policy Situation on the Korean Peninsula
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
3
MP warns US deployment of THAAD system in South Korea jeopardizes Russia’s security
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Syrian army completing defeat of IS in northern, southern Deir ez-Zor— Defense Ministry
2
Presidential aide: S-400 contract with Turkey signed, about to be executed
3
Kremlin: Russia guided by its own interests when approving UN resolution on North Korea
4
Russian planes hit 180 terrorist targets near Syria's Akerbat over past day
5
Turkey, Russia have no disagreement over Syria — Erdogan
6
Turkey pays deposit to Russia on purchase of S-400 missile systems
7
Rosneft might implement petrochemical project in India at Essar refinery
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама