Kremlin: Russia guided by its own interests when approving UN resolution on North Korea

MOSCOW, September 12. /TASS/. Russia was guided by interests of its own when approving the UN Security Council’s resolution on North Korea. Besides, Moscow, Beijing, Tokyo and Seoul have a similar position on the North Korea nuclear problem, Kremlin Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"The position taken by the Russian side when approving this resolution [on North Korea] was mostly caused by the interests of the Russian Federation and the fact that the Russian Federation is in the region where the events are taking place, where we see the most serious escalation of tensions prompted by Pyongyang’s provocative actions," the Kremlin spokesman said.

He reiterated that last week Russian President Vladimir Putin had contacts with the leaders of China, Japan and South Korea. "These contacts helped compare the regional countries’ positions and reveal rather vast areas where our points of view almost coincide regarding the impossibility to settle the situation by methods of force, the necessity to continue our hard-line course for denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula and the inadmissibility of North Korea becoming a nuclear country," Peskov stressed.

On Monday, the UN Security Council unanimously adopted the resolution toughening sanctions against North Korea in response to new nuclear tests that North Korea carried out in early September.