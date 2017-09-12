Kremlin: Russia guided by its own interests when approving UN resolution on North Korea

Liberated Deir ez-Zor receives over 10 tonnes of humanitarian aidMilitary & Defense September 12, 13:45
Kremlin: Russia guided by its own interests when approving UN resolution on North KoreaRussian Politics & Diplomacy September 12, 13:28
Russia’s export of naval hardware may go up to $40 bln by 2025Military & Defense September 12, 13:03
Press review: Iran-Turkey alliance risk for Moscow and Russia as likely Red Cross donorPress Review September 12, 13:00
Syrian army completing defeat of IS in northern, southern Deir ez-Zor— Defense MinistryMilitary & Defense September 12, 12:15
Iraqi court sentences Russian accused of IS ties to death penalty — mediaWorld September 12, 11:42
Russian planes hit 180 terrorist targets near Syria's Akerbat over past dayMilitary & Defense September 12, 11:35
Moscow says Kiev’s new education law violates rights of Russian-speaking citizensRussian Politics & Diplomacy September 12, 11:19
Contract with Kuwait to supply T-90MS tanks can be signed before yearendMilitary & Defense September 12, 11:10
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, September 12. /TASS/. Russia was guided by interests of its own when approving the UN Security Council’s resolution on North Korea. Besides, Moscow, Beijing, Tokyo and Seoul have a similar position on the North Korea nuclear problem, Kremlin Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov told reporters.
"The position taken by the Russian side when approving this resolution [on North Korea] was mostly caused by the interests of the Russian Federation and the fact that the Russian Federation is in the region where the events are taking place, where we see the most serious escalation of tensions prompted by Pyongyang’s provocative actions," the Kremlin spokesman said.
He reiterated that last week Russian President Vladimir Putin had contacts with the leaders of China, Japan and South Korea. "These contacts helped compare the regional countries’ positions and reveal rather vast areas where our points of view almost coincide regarding the impossibility to settle the situation by methods of force, the necessity to continue our hard-line course for denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula and the inadmissibility of North Korea becoming a nuclear country," Peskov stressed.
On Monday, the UN Security Council unanimously adopted the resolution toughening sanctions against North Korea in response to new nuclear tests that North Korea carried out in early September.