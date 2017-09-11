Back to Main page
South Korean top diplomat vows to respond to Pyongyang provocations

World
September 11, 8:33 UTC+3

The foreign minister comments on the situation on the Korean peninsula

© Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP, File

SEOUL, September 11. /TASS/. North Korea will have to pay for its missile launches and nuclear tests by instability and economic hurdles, South Korean Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha told reporters in Seoul on Monday.

"North Korea has taken a reckless path. The price that it will pay for the continuing provocations while ignoring the will of the peaceful international community will be instability and economic problems," the minister said.

The minister confirmed commitment of South Korea to peaceful settlement of the crisis on the Korean Peninsula.

