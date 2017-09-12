Iraqi court sentences Russian accused of IS ties to death penalty — media

MOSCOW, September 12. /TASS/. Iraq’s supreme judicial panel on Tuesday sentenced a Russian citizen to death, who is accused of having ties with the Islamic State terrorist group, Al Sumaria TV channel reported.

A spokesman for the Council, Abdul Sattar al-Birqadar, said the Russian citizen was also accused of ties to the al-Zarqawi Battalion, one of groups part of the Islamic State, outlawed in Russia. The militant admitted that he carried out several terrorist attacks against Iraq’s security forces in 2015, the spokesman said.

The Russian was arrested by the republic’s security forces during an operation to liberate western Mosul from the IS group, he said. The capital punishment was imposed in line with Iraq’s anti-terrorism law.