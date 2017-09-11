Kabul to hand over Russian convicted for trying to join IS to Moscow

MOSCOW, September 11. /TASS/. Russian Madjidin Kudzhayev, who was sentenced for an attempt to join the Islamic State terrorist group, will be extradited to Russia, a spokesman for the Russian Embassy in Afghanistan said.

"An agreement has been reached that Afghanistan will hand over Kudzhayev for further extradition to Russia," Alexei Kosarev said, without detailing the particular date of the handover.

Russia’s Embassy in Afghanistan told TASS that thanks to the efforts of the diplomatic mission, a Russian woman convicted for an attempt to join the Afghan branch of the Islamic State (outlawed in Russia) was released from prison in Kabul on Monday. Upon release, Kudzhayeva T. and her small daughter were brought to the Russian Embassy. Her husband Kudzhayev is still incarcerated in a prison in Afghanistan’s capital.