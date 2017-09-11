Kabul to hand over Russian convicted for trying to join IS to Moscow

Moscow screening of controversial tsar movie cancelled for technical reasonsSociety & Culture September 11, 18:52
Hurricane Irma’s trail of destruction in Cuba leaves 10 deadWorld September 11, 18:05
Stunning pictures compare Moscow's past with its presentSociety & Culture September 11, 17:27
Defense chief thanks Italians for memorial to Russian hero who died fighting IS in SyriaSociety & Culture September 11, 17:04
Northern Fleet begins evacuating scrap metal from Arctic islandBusiness & Economy September 11, 16:57
Russian economy becoming less dependent on energy prices — PM MedvedevBusiness & Economy September 11, 16:08
Kremlin brands Saakashvili’s illegal border crossing as 'political circus'Russian Politics & Diplomacy September 11, 15:42
Russia and Jordan agree to boost anti-terror cooperationRussian Politics & Diplomacy September 11, 15:40
Putin says nation’s economy gaining momentum, Russians to reap its benefitsBusiness & Economy September 11, 15:25
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, September 11. /TASS/. Russian Madjidin Kudzhayev, who was sentenced for an attempt to join the Islamic State terrorist group, will be extradited to Russia, a spokesman for the Russian Embassy in Afghanistan said.
"An agreement has been reached that Afghanistan will hand over Kudzhayev for further extradition to Russia," Alexei Kosarev said, without detailing the particular date of the handover.
Russia’s Embassy in Afghanistan told TASS that thanks to the efforts of the diplomatic mission, a Russian woman convicted for an attempt to join the Afghan branch of the Islamic State (outlawed in Russia) was released from prison in Kabul on Monday. Upon release, Kudzhayeva T. and her small daughter were brought to the Russian Embassy. Her husband Kudzhayev is still incarcerated in a prison in Afghanistan’s capital.