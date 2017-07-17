Over 4,000 Russians banned from entering Turkey over alleged ties to IS

ANKARA, July 17. /TASS/. Some 4,128 Russian citizens have been banned from entering Turkey since 2011 over their suspected ties to the Islamic State terrorist group (outlawed in Russia), the Turkish Interior Ministry said in a report on Monday.

Some 804 Russians, who are alleged supporters of extremists, have been expelled from Turkey over the past six years.

Turkey blacklisted nearly 54,000 people from 146 countries. Starting from 2011, some 4,957 foreigners have been deported from the country.