Putin warns those who joined IS may lose Russian citizenship

Lavrov and Tillerson to hold talks in MoscowWorld April 12, 9:13
Construction of new generation Angara-A5 launch pad to begin in 2018Science & Space April 12, 8:40
Anniversary of Yuri Gagarin’s historic spaceflight marked in Russia and worldwideScience & Space April 12, 7:51
Pentagon aims to weaken Syrian government’s forces — Russian Defense MinistryWorld April 12, 6:27
No evidence of chemical weapons use by Syrian troops — PutinWorld April 12, 5:20
Borussia Dortmund player seriously injured in bus blastSport April 12, 3:56
UN Security Council to vote on West's draft Syria resolution WednesdayWorld April 12, 3:55
Russia has ambitious security concept of 2018 FIFA World Cup — sports officialSport April 12, 2:01
Two launches from Russia’s new Vostochny space center due this year — RoscosmosScience & Space April 12, 1:59
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, April 12. /TASS/. A decision to grant the Russian citizenship may be reversed if an individual to whom it was granted has joined the Islamic State terrorist group outlawed in Russia, President Vladimir Putin said in an interview with the Mir 24 TV channel.
"In line with the Russian constitution, we cannot strip anyone of their citizenship. However, we may cancel relevant decisions that served as a basis for obtaining the Russian citizenship. We will consult with our lawyers and I think that such decisions will be made in the near future," he said.
The statement was made when the Russian president commented on a similar initiative in Kazakhstan.
Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev said Tuesday that the country’s citizens will be stripped of their citizenship for taking part in extremist organizations. "This is a necessary measure. About 500-600 our nationals are there (in extremist organizations abroad - TASS), and up to 5,000 in total, maybe even more, from the former Soviet Union countries," Nazarbayev said.