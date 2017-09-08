French top diplomat suggests UN set timeframe on Syria transition talks

MOSCOW, September, 8. /TASS/. The UN Security Council’s permanent members (P5) should set the deadline for consultations with the Syrian people on the nation’s transitional process, said French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian after the meeting with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov.

"It’s necessary to create this sort of political process which will let us set the deadline for the consultations with the Syrian people," Le Drian said. "We would like the UN SC members (P5) to tackle this issue as soon as possible. It’s crucial for organizing the transitional process for restructuring the Syrian state and preserving its territorial integrity".

"France doesn’t see Bashar al-Assad as an insurmountable stumbling block to fulfilling the political process," France’s top envoy concluded.