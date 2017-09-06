Back to Main page
Russia opposes North Korea oil embargo, says South korean presidential spokesman

World
September 06, 16:38 UTC+3 SEOUL

Russian president Vladimir Putin and his South Korean counterpart Moon Jae-in held talks in Vladivostok on September 6

© AP Photo/Wong Maye-E

SEOUL, September 6. /TASS/. Russia opposes the idea to cut off oil supplies to North Korea, South Korean Presidential Spokesman Yoon Young-chan said following talks between Russian leader Vladimir Putin and his South Korean counterpart Moon Jae-in, held in Vladivostok on Wednesday.

"During the summit, Moon told Putin that tougher sanctions are required to make Pyongyang come forward for dialogue. He said an oil embargo on the North was inevitable this time, requesting Russia's cooperation," Yoon Young-chan said as cited by the Korea Times daily.

The South Korean President said that Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping "are the only leaders who can stop North Korea’s provocations," Yoon Young-chan added.

According to him, the Russian leader pointed out that "any pressure won't make the North give up its nuclear program for its security." "He said Russia opposes Pyongyang's nuclear weapons development, but worries the oil embargo may make the North Korean people suffer," the South Korean presidential spokesman added.

On September 3, North Korea announced a successful test of a hydrogen bomb that is capable of being used as a warhead on an intercontinental ballistic missile. The test provoked a tough response from the global community, as China condemned Pyongyang’s actions, while South Korea and the United States said that a military response was also possible. Besides, a possibility of cutting off oil supplies to North Korea was also mentioned.

Russia’s Foreign Ministry called on all parties to immediately resume dialogue and negotiations saying that it was the only way to find a comprehensive solution to the Korean Peninsula issues.

Situation on the Korean Peninsula
