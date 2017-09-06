Kremlin highlights similarities in Russian, South Korean approaches to North Korean issue

VLADIVOSTOK, September 6. /TASS/. There are some similarities in the Russian and South Korean approaches to the North Korea issue, Russian Presidential Aide Yuri Ushakov told reporters.

"There are some similarities," he said. "It seems to me that their number has increased after the recent telephone conversation, while today there was a more thorough dialogue," Ushakov said when asked if Moscow and Seoul had managed to bring positions on the North Korea issue closer together.

The Kremlin aide also said that Russian President Vladimir Putin had told his South Korean counterpart Moon Jae-in the details of Moscow’s proposals containing in the Russian-Chinese road map aimed at resolving the issue. "He said a lot about ways to move to the negotiating table," Ushakov added. He reiterated Putin’s statement saying that it was impossible to resolve the situation surrounding North Korea through sanctions.