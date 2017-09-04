Back to Main page
Russians detained in Hamburg may face trial in September

World
September 04, 13:15 UTC+3

Two Russian citizens were detained for taking part in the protests during the G20 summit in Hamburg in July

© AP Photo/Matthias Schrader

BERLIN, September 4. /TASS/. The Russian citizens detained for taking part in the protests during the G20 summit in Hamburg in early July could stand trial before the end of September, a representative of a Hamburg district court informed TASS on Monday.

"We expect the hearings to begin before the end of September," he said.

Earlier on Monday, the Hamburg prosecutor’s office reported that it had completed the probe into the Russian nationals’ cases and handed over the files to court. "The investigation is over, the cases have been taken brought to the court, which will make a decision on the beginning of the trial," the prosecutor’s office spokesperson said. "If such a decision is made, the court will specify the date of the session."

Meanwhile, a representative of the Hamburg district court said that the files in one of the Russian citizens' case had been received and are being translated into Russian so that the defendant could familiarize himself with them. "As for the second case, we have not received the materials yet," he added.

He also noted that, by agreement with the detained Russians’ defense attorneys, the dates of preliminary hearings will be specified, after which a decision on the beginning of the main trial will be adopted. According to his forecasts, that can take up to two weeks.

Two Russian citizens born in 1986 and 1996 were detained during the riots that accompanied the G20 summit in Hamburg, which was held on July 7-8. On July 10, they were placed under arrest during the investigation. According to the Prosecutor’s Office, the two young men are accused of inflicting and attempting to inflict bodily harm and offering resistance to the police. According to the German Criminal Code, they can face from 6 months to 10 years behind bars.

