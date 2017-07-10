G20 summit organized perfectly, unaffected by protests - Kremlin

Putin says use of advanced technologies is powerful resource for country’s developmentBusiness & Economy July 09, 19:50
Cathedral in Russian island town of Sviyazhsk added to UNESCO World Heritage ListSociety & Culture July 09, 17:29
Trump says it’s time for constructive work with RussiaWorld July 09, 16:42
Normandy Four telephone conversation due in July - Ukraine's presidentWorld July 09, 15:10
Media manager Anton Nosik diesSociety & Culture July 09, 14:14
Putin offered condolences over Ilya Glazunov’s deathSociety & Culture July 09, 13:50
Artist Ilya Glazunov dies at the age of 87 - spouseSociety & Culture July 09, 11:25
Putin, Trump meeting gives start to work on major problems together - White HouseWorld July 09, 8:49
Gorbachev compares Putin-Trump meeting to his meeting with ReaganRussian Politics & Diplomacy July 09, 0:47
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, July 10. /TASS/. The G20 summit in Hamburg was excellently organized, anti-globalization protests did not affect it, Russian Presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Sunday.
"Putin thanked [German Chancellor Angela Merkel - TASS] for the cordial reception and the excellent organization of the summit. The Germans indeed created excellent conditions for the summit, and Putin noted that," he told the Rossiya 1 TV channel.
When asked about the impact of the anti-globalization protests on the summit, Peskov noted that they did not affect the work of the G20. "Such disorderly behavior does take place sometimes. I did not see people there in Hamburg who could explain clearly what they do not like and what they urge the heads of state and government to do. Since I did not see that, I regarded that as pure hooliganism," the Kremlin spokesman said.
Anti-globalization protests took place in Hamburg on Friday evening and overnight to Saturday. The protesters built barricades at intersections, set benches on fire and broke bottles. The unrest did not stop overnight to Sunday despite the end of the summit and despite the fact that operations to detain participants in the riots were underway in the city on Saturday. Riot police was used to disperse the protesters.
More than 400 police officers were injured during the protests, while over one hundred extremists were arrested. German Chancellor Angela Merkel had to admit that the G20 leaders had been able to feel the protests. German Justice Minister Heiko Maas spoke out in favor of tough actions against those took part in the riots in Hamburg, adding that the right to protest should not be a blessing for extremists.