Two Russians detained for violent assault on police during G20 protests in Hamburg

BERLIN, July 12. /TASS/. Two Russian citizens were arrested in Hamburg during last week’s G20 protests, and one of them is accused of inflicting serious bodily injuries, a spokesperson of the German city’s prosecutors, Nana Frombach, told TASS on Wednesday.
"Amid the unrest during the G20 summit, two Russian citizens were detained. These are citizens of Moscow aged 20 and 30," the spokesperson said.
The 20-year-old Russian is accused of "attempting to inflict serious bodily harm and put up resistance to police." The second Russian faces charges for causing serious harm to health and forcible resistance to police.
"The suspects hurled glass bottles at police," she said. The Russians have been placed in a pre-trial detention center. "The trial will be held in Hamburg," the spokesperson noted.
Nearly 300 people were detained and some 500 police officers were injured during the G20 summit in Hamburg on July 7-8.