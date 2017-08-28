Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

One officer killed, second wounded in Dagestan special operation

World
August 28, 14:39 UTC+3 MOSCOW

After a proposal to lay down arms and surrender to the authorities, the militants opened indiscriminate fire

Share
1 pages in this article
© Dmitriy Rogulin/TASS

MOSCOW, August 28. /TASS/. One law enforcement officer was killed and another one was wounded during a special operation in Dagestan in Russia’s North Caucasus on neutralizing armed militants, the National Anti-Terrorism Committee said on Monday.

Read also

Gunman killed in counterterrorism operation in Dagestan

Four militants, including ringleader, eliminated in anti-terror raid in Russia's Dagestan

Ringleader among gunmen neutralized in Russia’s Dagestan

Members of bandit underground detained in Dagestan

"After a proposal to lay down arms and surrender to the authorities, the criminals opened indiscriminate fire and two law enforcement officers were wounded, one of them fatally," the NAC said.

According to preliminary data, the militants are members of the Khasavyurt gang and are behind a series of terrorism-related crimes.

Earlier, the NAC reported that a special operation was carried out in the Balyurt village, in the outskirts of Khasavyurt, to the north of capital Makhachkala. The officers have encircled a house where the militants are hiding. Local citizens have been evacuated for security grounds. "Currently, the active phase of the special operation is continuing," a spokesman said.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
7
State of emergency declared in Russia’s Rostov-on-Don due to fire
8
Police detain third suspect in Catalonia terror attacks
4
Car rams into soldiers in Paris suburb
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
WP: Trump Organization pursued plan to develop Trump Tower in Moscow
2
Russia 'not seeking to vie with anyone' to settle Qatari quandary, vows Lavrov
3
Two Russian submarines on way to Black Sea enter Mediterranean
4
Air force and defense units in Russia's south alerted for readiness check
5
Russia's GDP growth slows down to 1.5% in July
6
Finland refuses Russia's Kruzenshtern windjammer entry to Aland Islands
7
Moscow working on measures to respond to US’ toughening anti-Russian sanctions
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама