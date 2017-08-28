One officer killed, second wounded in Dagestan special operation

MOSCOW, August 28. /TASS/. One law enforcement officer was killed and another one was wounded during a special operation in Dagestan in Russia’s North Caucasus on neutralizing armed militants, the National Anti-Terrorism Committee said on Monday.

"After a proposal to lay down arms and surrender to the authorities, the criminals opened indiscriminate fire and two law enforcement officers were wounded, one of them fatally," the NAC said.

According to preliminary data, the militants are members of the Khasavyurt gang and are behind a series of terrorism-related crimes.

Earlier, the NAC reported that a special operation was carried out in the Balyurt village, in the outskirts of Khasavyurt, to the north of capital Makhachkala. The officers have encircled a house where the militants are hiding. Local citizens have been evacuated for security grounds. "Currently, the active phase of the special operation is continuing," a spokesman said.