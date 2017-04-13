Back to Main page
Ringleader among gunmen neutralized in Russia’s Dagestan

World
April 13, 8:54 UTC+3
Ringleader Ilyas Khalilov is responsible for numerous terrorist crimes
© The Russian National Anti-Terrorism Committee

MOSCOW, April 13. /TASS/. The ringleader who murdered civilians has been identified among the militants neutralized in Russia’s North Caucasus Republic of Dagestan, a source in the information center of the Russian National Anti-Terrorism Committee(NAC) told TASS on Thursday.

"Ringleader Ilyas Khalilov has been preliminary identified among the militants neutralized yesterday on the federal highway not far from Dagestan’s Tyube populated locality," NAC said.

He is responsible for numerous terrorist crimes, including the murder of two residents of the village of Talgi, an attempted assassination of law enforcement officers in the village of Karamakhi and extortion of large sums of money from entrepreneurs to finance terrorist activities.

According to NAC, investigative work is in progress to establish the neutralized gunmen’s involvement in other crimes.

Earlier reports said that on April 11, at 9.25pm Moscow Time, Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) and Interior Ministry officers tried to stop a car on the federal highway not far from the Tyube populated locality for an inspection. However, the people in the car opened fire on the law enforcers with automatic firearms trying to escape. After the shootout the car caught fire and the three individuals who were inside it sustained injuries incompatible with life.

