Two militants killed during special operation in Dagestan

MAKHACHKALA, January 1. /TASS/. Two militants have been killed during a special operation in the Novolaksky district of Dagestan, two law enforcers have been wounded, a source in Dagestan’s law enforcement agencies told TASS.

"A house in the Yamansu settlement of the Novolaksky district, where the militants were hiding, had been blocked since the evening of December 31. During a special operation, two militants were killed, they have already been primarily identified. Two officers of the law enforcement agencies were wounded," the source said.