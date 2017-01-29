Counter-terrorist security alert announced in North Caucasus' Dagestan

Russian team at Universiade faces most high tasks — MutkoSport January 29, 9:28
MAKHACHKALA, January 29. /TASS/. Counter-terrorist security alert was announced in the North Caucasus' Dagestan on Sunday morning, the National Anti-Terrorist Committee said.
"The alert was announced at 08:20 Moscow time in the city of Khasavyurt," the source said. "The servicemen are searching for militants and their allies.".