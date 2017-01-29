Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Three militants killed in special operation in Dagestan — source

World
January 29, 12:14 UTC+3 MAKHACHKALA
The killed are being identified
Share
1 pages in this article

MAKHACHKALA, January 29. /TASS/. Three militants, according to preliminary information, were killed in a special operation in Dagestan’s Khasavyurt, a source at Dagestan’s law enforcement authorities told TASS on Sunday.

"The operation’s active stage is over, and preliminary information is that three militants were killed," the source said. "The house, their shelter, is being searched now, the killed are being identified.".

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
15
Holocaust Remembrance Day
17
Border line: dividing Mexico and the United States
13
Aleppo's historical sights after Syrian civil war
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Putin, Trump discuss anti-terrorism coordination, agree to keep in touch
2
US lawmaker hopes anti-Russian sanctions to be reversed
3
Russia sends Il-76 plane to fight forest fires in Chile
4
Putin, Trump having phone call - White House
5
UN reports dozens killed, injured in Syrian Deir-ez-Zor
6
Gazprom sets new record of gas supplies to Europe at 636.4 mln cubic meters per day
7
Russia and India to develop BrahMos light cruise missile for PAK FA 5th-generation jet
TOP STORIES
Реклама