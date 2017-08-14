Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Gunman killed in counterterrorism operation in Dagestan

Society & Culture
August 14, 7:31 UTC+3 MAKHACHKALA
Share
1 pages in this article

MAKHACHKALA, August 14. /TASS/. Security forces have eliminated a gunman during a shootout in the village of Orota in Russia's North Caucasus Republic of Dagestan where a counterterrorism operation regime was put in place on Sunday evening, a source in Dagestan’s law enforcement agencies informed TASS.

"A gunman was killed in a shootout. His identification is in progress. Police officers are investigating the scene," the source said.

The press service of the National Anti-Terrorism Committee’s operation headquarters in Dagestan earlier told TASS that a counterterrorism operation regime had been put in place in the village of Orota at 18:30 Moscow Time on Sunday.

During the ongoing investigative activities conducted by the Russian Federal Security Service’s department in Dagestan and the republican Interior Ministry to establish the location of armed group members it was found out that members of the extremist illegal groups involved in subversive and terrorist activities were hiding in the village of Orota, the headquarters' representative said.

Meanwhile, a source in Dagestan’s law enforcement agencies informed TASS that police officers are searching for leader of the so-called Khunzakh armed group Khadjimurad Gajiyev in the village. He noted that law enforcers were searching for Gajiyev in the village in early August, but the counterterrorism operation regime was not introduced at that time. A house in the village was blocked, but there was no one in it, the source said. He added that police officers did not rule out that Gajiyev had not left the village since then and was just hiding somewhere.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
15
This week in photos: London World Athletics, Army Games in Russia and rally in North Korea
5
Fire area in central Moscow reaches 1,500 square meters
12
Soviet conquest of Mount Everest
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Three Russian nationals detained in Spain after brawl with lethal outcome
2
Situation around North Korea coming close to potential use of force — Russian diplomat
3
Russian athletes show remarkable results at IAAF World Championships — olympic chief
4
Four best teams qualify for Tank Biathlon’s final stage
5
Ukraine’s Antonov plans to turn out at least 70 planes within five years
6
From household waste to drowned ships: Big cleaning effort in the Arctic
7
Trina's PV Modules Operational in The Sustainable City in Dubai
TOP STORIES
Partner News
Реклама